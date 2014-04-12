Today’s CT Forecast

Snow/rain showers moving out. After that, clearing for the afternoon and it will be quiet this evening right through the day tomorrow. Saturday there will be some mid-day rain with a few wet snowflakes likely but it won’t accumulate. After that, a little warm up is on the way.

This Evening: Clearing skies with temps cooling through the 30s.

Tonight: Clear and cold with lows in the 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice with highs in the mid 40s.

Christmas Eve: Cloudy with some midday rain. A few wet snowflakes may mix in for inland areas. Low impact for travel with no accumulation expected. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Lots of clouds. Highs in the low 40s for most of the state.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers in the morning, drying out for the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Passing clouds with highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday: Watching some rain for the shoreline, could be snow inland. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Some snow possible with high temps in the 30s.