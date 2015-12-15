Appy Holidays from News 8!

(WTNH) — Did you get a new smartphone or tablet for the holidays? Two of the best apps you can install on your new device are the News 8 and Storm Team 8 apps. They’re free, and they’re both packed with cool features.

News 8 App

Take News 8 wherever you go, and never miss an important local news story with the free News 8 app.

The News 8 app is packed with local news, weather, and sports, plus feature stories you’re not going to see anywhere else.

Navigate easily through local news and information that’s important to you

Stay informed of breaking news with News 8 alerts

View local news videos embedded within stories or at full screen

Understand how weather will affect you with local forecasts, radar, maps and video

Stay up-to-date on school closings and severe weather

Plan your commute with updated traffic information

Help shape local coverage by submitting photos and news tips through Report It

Easily share interesting articles via e-mail, Facebook(R) and Twitter(TM)

On the go? You can watch or listen to News 8 newscasts live on your phone. They’re always available on the News 8 app.

Make sure you never miss an important news story by enabling our helpful Push Alerts. Here’s how to do that:

Open the News 8 app Select ‘More’ at the bottom of the screen You’ll see icons for various sections of the News 8 app. On the top row, slide the icons all the way over to right, and select ‘Settings’. On the setting page, turn Notifications to ON. Select the ‘All set’ button

Storm Team 8 App

We developed the Storm Team 8 app to bring you the most accurate and timely weather information when it really matters. When a big storm is approaching, you’ll be able to see our up-to-the-minute forecasts, live radar, and in-depth articles that explain the science behind Connecticut’s weather patterns.

Unlike other weather apps, you’ll get a forecast that is customized for you. The Storm Team 8 app is full of features including:

Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms around you

Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen and cue an audio alert

The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for Connecticut

The latest video forecast from Storm Team 8

Current weather conditions for Connecticut and anywhere in the United States

Share the weather conditions via text message, email, Facebook or Twitter

You can set multiple custom locations to track forecasts, alerts, radar, and more

Closings and delays for Connecticut

News and weather headlines from WTNH

Live streaming video from WTNH

Make sure you never miss urgent approaching weather by enabling our helpful Push Alerts. Here’s how to do that:

Open the Storm Team 8 app Select ‘Menu’ in the upper right corner. Select ‘Settings’ from the drop down menu. In the Push Alerts section, enable Push Alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS) as well as Connecticut Lightning Alerts.

We hope you enjoy your new device, and we hope you like the News 8 App and the Storm Team 8 apps.

Even if you have the News 8 and Storm Team 8 apps already, be sure to update both of them to get the latest new features!

Happy Holidays from all of us at News 8!