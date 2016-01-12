Connecticut’s Top-10 locations for lottery winners



(WTNH) — Where do you have the best chance to draw a Mega Millions or Powerball winner in Connecticut?

News 8 spoke with officials at the Connecticut lottery to find out what locations around the state have sold the most draw game winners. The Top-10 list below reflects sales of winning tickets with prizes greater than $50 for all Connecticut lottery draw games, including Play 3, Play 4, Cash 5, Lucky for Life, Classic Lotto, Mega Millions, Lucky Links, and of course, Powerball.

While there is, of course, no guarantee you’ll win if you get your tickets at these locations, these ten locations have had the most draw game winners between 2000 and March of 2015.

Source: Connecticut Lottery