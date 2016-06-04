Boxing legend Muhammad Ali dies at 74



PHOENIX, Arizona (WTNH) — Muhammad Ali, the swift-footed boxing legend and memorable world champion in and out of the ring, died late Friday night at the age of 74. The Kentucky native died after being hospitalized in the Phoenix area with respiratory problems earlier in the week.

Known across the world for his memorable quotes and wit as sharp as the punches he threw, Ali dominated boxing for two decades before Parkinson’s Disease ended his epic career in 1981. Riveting television screens and boxing rings as “The Greatest”, his illness was triggered by thousands of blows to the head, which ravaged his world-class physique and muted his majestic voice.



Related Content: Photos: Muhammad Ali

After his iconic boxing career, Ali said in 1984, “What I suffered physically was worth what I’ve accomplished in life. A man who is not courageous enough to take risks will never accomplish anything.”

Ali won and defended the heavyweight championship in exotic locations, finishing his illustrious career with a 57-5 record, including 37 knockouts. He was the first man to win the heavyweight title three times.

Related Content: In his words: Muhammad Ali’s most famous quotes

According to the Associated Press, a spokesman for Congo’s government says Ali’s famous “Rumble in the Jungle” fight there “helped make our country visible in the 1970s.” In Oct. 1974, Ali won over the country’s citizens before upsetting George Foreman in the capital, Kinshasa, to become heavyweight champion once again at age 32. The spokesman says Ali “built a bridge between African-Americans and Africans.”

Related Content: Reaction to the death of ‘The Greatest’ Muhammad Ali

Ali spoke loudly on behalf of blacks, and famously refused to be drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War because of his Muslim beliefs.

Despite his debilitating illness, Ali traveled the world to enthusiastic receptions even after his once-bellowing voice fell silent, leaving him to communicate with just a wink or a weak smile.

Many celebrities, world leaders and athletes have distributed messages of gratitude and tributes in the wake of Ali’s death.

A funeral will be held on Wednesday in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Flags have been order to half-staff to honor the memory of the man known as Muhammad Ali.