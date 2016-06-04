Dozens of Hostess snacks recalled for possible peanut residue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thinking of reaching for a Ding Dong for a sweet snack? Well, not so fast. Hostess Brands has recalled select snacks due to possible peanut residue in the flour.
Hostess Brands, LLC has voluntarily recalled 710,000 cases of snack cakes and donuts after its supplier, Grain Craft, recalled its flour due to undeclared peanut residue. Hostess products using the Grain Craft flour may contain low levels of peanut residue.
The company says the amount of possible peanut exposure from the flour is not expected to cause severe health effects to those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts, but the products are being recalled out of caution. Two allergic reactions have been reported in relation to this recall.
The following products have been recalled:
|Variety
|Item UPC
|Batch
|Best Buy Date
|Chocodile Multi FSH
|888109110499
|D033124000
|6/4/2016
|D040624000
|6/10/2016
|D040724000
|6/11/2016
|D041324000
|6/17/2016
|D041424000
|7/6/2016
|888109110499
|D033124000
|6/4/2016
|D041324000
|6/17/2016
|D041424000
|6/18/2016
|Chocodile Multi FZN
|888109110499
|D033124000
|N/A
|D040624000
|N/A
|D041324000
|N/A
|Chocodile Snack FSH
|888109010492
|D033124000
|6/4/2016
|D040624000
|6/10/2016
|D041324000
|6/17/2016
|D041424000
|6/18/2016
|888109010492
|D033124000
|6/4/2016
|D040624000
|6/10/2016
|D041324000
|6/17/2016
|Chocodile Snack FZN
|888109010492
|D040624000
|N/A
|D040724000
|N/A
|D041324000
|N/A
|Ding Dong Multi FSH
|888109110611
|D032924000
|6/2/2016
|D033024000
|6/3/2016
|D040424000
|6/8/2016
|D040524000
|6/9/2016
|D040624000
|6/10/2016
|D041124000
|6/15/2016
|D041224000
|6/16/2016
|D041324000
|7/6/2016
|888109110611
|D040424000
|6/8/2016
|D041124000
|6/15/2016
|Ding Dong Multi FZN
|888109110611
|D040424000
|N/A
|D041124000
|N/A
|D041224000
|N/A
|Ding Dong Snack FSH
|888109010027
|D032924000
|6/2/2016
|D040424000
|6/8/2016
|D041124000
|6/15/2016
|888109010027
|D040424000
|6/8/2016
|D041124000
|6/15/2016
|Ding Dong Snack FZN
|888109010027
|D040424000
|N/A
|D041124000
|N/A
|Zinger Chocolate Multi FSH
|888109110581
|D040124000
|6/5/2016
|D040824000
|6/12/2016
|D040924000
|6/13/2016
|Zinger Chocolate Multi FZN
|888109110581
|D040124000
|N/A
|D040824000
|N/A
|Zinger Chocolate Snack FSH
|888109300036
|D040124000
|6/5/2016
|D040824000
|6/12/2016
|888109010058
|D040124000
|6/5/2016
|D040824000
|6/12/2016
|D040924000
|6/13/2016
|Zinger Chocolate Snack FZN
|888109300036
|D040124000
|N/A
|D040824000
|N/A
|888109000202
|D040124000
|N/A
|888109010058
|D040824000
|N/A
|888109000356
|D040124000
|N/A
|Zinger Ras Multi FSH
|888109110604
|D040924000
|6/13/2016
|D041024000
|6/14/2016
|D041524000
|6/19/2016
|D041624000
|6/20/2016
|Zinger Ras Multi FZN
|888109110604
|D040924000
|N/A
|D041524000
|N/A
|Zinger Ras Snack FSH
|888109010089
|D041024000
|6/14/2016
|D041524000
|6/19/2016
|D041624000
|6/20/2016
|Zinger Ras Snack FZN
|888109010089
|D040924000
|N/A
|D041024000
|N/A
|D041524000
|N/A
|Zinger Van Multi FSH
|888109110598
|D033124000
|6/4/2016
|D040124000
|6/5/2016
|D040724000
|6/11/2016
|D041424000
|6/18/2016
|D041524000
|6/19/2016
|Zinger Van Multi FZN
|888109110598
|D040724000
|N/A
|Zinger Van Snack FSH
|888109300029
|D033124000
|6/4/2016
|D041524000
|6/19/2016
|888109010119
|D040124000
|6/5/2016
|D040724000
|6/11/2016
|D040824000
|6/12/2016
|D041524000
|6/19/2016
|Zinger Van Snack FZN
|888109300029
|D041424000
|N/A
|D041524000
|N/A
|888109010119
|D033124000
|N/A
|D040124000
|N/A
|D040724000
|N/A
|D041524000
|N/A
|Chocolate Donut BG FSH
|888109150020
|D031821000
|5/22/2016
|D031821001
|6/22/2016
|D031824001
|6/29/2016
|D031921000
|5/23/2016
|D031924000
|6/29/2016
|D032021000
|5/24/2016
|D032024000
|6/29/2016
|D041124000
|6/15/2016
|D041224000
|6/16/2016
|888109150020
|D031824000
|5/22/2016
|D032124000
|5/25/2016
|D032224000
|5/26/2016
|D032324000
|5/27/2016
|D032424000
|5/28/2016
|D032424001
|6/22/2016
|D032524000
|6/22/2016
|D032524001
|6/22/2016
|D032624001
|6/22/2016
|D032824000
|6/1/2016
|D032924000
|6/2/2016
|D040821000
|6/12/2016
|D041224000
|6/16/2016
|D041324000
|6/17/2016
|D041324001
|6/29/2016
|D041424000
|6/29/2016
|888109150020
|D032121000
|5/25/2016
|888109110239
|D032021000
|5/24/2016
|D032121000
|5/25/2016
|Chocolate Donut SS FSH
|888109300067
|D032121000
|5/25/2016
|888109050023
|D032121000
|5/25/2016
|888109050023
|D032121000
|5/25/2016
|Chocolate Donut SS FZN
|888109300067
|D032121000
|N/A
|888109050023
|D032121000
|N/A
|888109050023
|D032121000
|N/A
|Crunch Donut BG FSH
|888109110642
|D031924000
|5/23/2016
|D032524000
|5/29/2016
|D032624000
|5/30/2016
|D041424000
|6/18/2016
|D041524000
|6/19/2016
|888109110642
|D031824000
|5/22/2016
|D031924000
|5/23/2016
|D032024000
|5/24/2016
|D032424000
|5/28/2016
|D032524000
|5/29/2016
|D041424000
|6/18/2016
|888109110642
|D031824000
|5/22/2016
|D031924000
|5/23/2016
|888109110659
|D041324000
|6/17/2016
|Crunch Donut BG FZN
|888109110642
|D031924000
|N/A
|D032524000
|N/A
|D041424000
|N/A
|Crunch Donut SS FSH
|888109300081
|D031921000
|5/23/2016
|888109050054
|D031921000
|5/23/2016
|D032021000
|5/24/2016
|D040221000
|6/6/2016
|888109050054
|D031921000
|5/23/2016
|D040221000
|6/6/2016
|Crunch Donut SS FZN
|888109050054
|D031921000
|N/A
|D040221000
|N/A
|888109000332
|D040221000
|N/A
|Devils Food Donut BG FSH
|888109150037
|D040221000
|6/6/2016
|D040821000
|6/12/2016
|Glazed Mini Donut Bag FSH
|888109110659
|D032124000
|5/25/2016
|D032824000
|6/1/2016
|D032924000
|6/2/2016
|D041124000
|6/15/2016
|D041224000
|6/16/2016
|888109110659
|D032224000
|5/26/2016
|D032324000
|5/27/2016
|D032424000
|5/28/2016
|D032924000
|6/2/2016
|D041224000
|6/16/2016
|D041324000
|6/17/2016
|D041424000
|6/18/2016
|888109110659
|D032224000
|5/26/2016
|Glazed Mini Donut Bag FZN
|888109110659
|D032124000
|N/A
|D032224000
|N/A
|D032824000
|N/A
|D041124000
|N/A
|Maple Donut Bag FSH
|888109111243
|D032424000
|5/28/2016
|Powder Donut BG FSH
|888109150044
|D031821000
|5/22/2016
|D031821001
|6/8/2016
|D031824000
|6/8/2016
|D031921000
|5/23/2016
|D031921001
|6/8/2016
|D040221000
|6/6/2016
|D040821000
|6/12/2016
|888109150044
|D032121000
|5/25/2016
|D040821000
|6/12/2016
|888109110246
|D031921000
|5/23/2016
|D032021000
|5/24/2016
|D032121000
|5/25/2016
|D040821000
|6/12/2016
|Powder Donut BG FZN
|888109150044
|D032121000
|N/A
|D040821000
|Powder Donut SS FSH
|888109050047
|D031821000
|5/22/2016
|D031921000
|5/23/2016
|888109050047
|D031921000
|5/23/2016
|D040221000
|6/6/2016
|D040821000
|6/12/2016
|888109050047
|D031821000
|5/22/2016
|D040821000
|6/12/2016
|Powder Donut SS FZN
|888109050047
|D031821000
|N/A
|D040821000
|N/A
|888109050047
|D040821000
|N/A
The Hostess products affected in this recall include single serve snack cakes and donuts, multipack boxes, and bagged donuts. The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar stores, drug stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States and Mexico.
Anyone with a peanut allergy or sensitivity to peanuts should throw out any remaining product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
For more information, you may contact 1-800-686-2813 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 8 pm Central time, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 7 pm Central time, visit www.hostesscakes.com.
2 thoughts on “Dozens of Hostess snacks recalled for possible peanut residue”