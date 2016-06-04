Dozens of Hostess snacks recalled for possible peanut residue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thinking of reaching for a Ding Dong for a sweet snack? Well, not so fast. Hostess Brands has recalled select snacks due to possible peanut residue in the flour.

Hostess Brands, LLC has voluntarily recalled 710,000 cases of snack cakes and donuts after its supplier, Grain Craft, recalled its flour due to undeclared peanut residue. Hostess products using the Grain Craft flour may contain low levels of peanut residue.

The company says the amount of possible peanut exposure from the flour is not expected to cause severe health effects to those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts, but the products are being recalled out of caution. Two allergic reactions have been reported in relation to this recall.

The following products have been recalled:

Variety Item UPC Batch Best Buy Date Chocodile Multi FSH 888109110499 D033124000 6/4/2016 D040624000 6/10/2016 D040724000 6/11/2016 D041324000 6/17/2016 D041424000 7/6/2016 888109110499 D033124000 6/4/2016 D041324000 6/17/2016 D041424000 6/18/2016 Chocodile Multi FZN 888109110499 D033124000 N/A D040624000 N/A D041324000 N/A Chocodile Snack FSH 888109010492 D033124000 6/4/2016 D040624000 6/10/2016 D041324000 6/17/2016 D041424000 6/18/2016 888109010492 D033124000 6/4/2016 D040624000 6/10/2016 D041324000 6/17/2016 Chocodile Snack FZN 888109010492 D040624000 N/A D040724000 N/A D041324000 N/A Ding Dong Multi FSH 888109110611 D032924000 6/2/2016 D033024000 6/3/2016 D040424000 6/8/2016 D040524000 6/9/2016 D040624000 6/10/2016 D041124000 6/15/2016 D041224000 6/16/2016 D041324000 7/6/2016 888109110611 D040424000 6/8/2016 D041124000 6/15/2016 Ding Dong Multi FZN 888109110611 D040424000 N/A D041124000 N/A D041224000 N/A Ding Dong Snack FSH 888109010027 D032924000 6/2/2016 D040424000 6/8/2016 D041124000 6/15/2016 888109010027 D040424000 6/8/2016 D041124000 6/15/2016 Ding Dong Snack FZN 888109010027 D040424000 N/A D041124000 N/A Zinger Chocolate Multi FSH 888109110581 D040124000 6/5/2016 D040824000 6/12/2016 D040924000 6/13/2016 Zinger Chocolate Multi FZN 888109110581 D040124000 N/A D040824000 N/A Zinger Chocolate Snack FSH 888109300036 D040124000 6/5/2016 D040824000 6/12/2016 888109010058 D040124000 6/5/2016 D040824000 6/12/2016 D040924000 6/13/2016 Zinger Chocolate Snack FZN 888109300036 D040124000 N/A D040824000 N/A 888109000202 D040124000 N/A 888109010058 D040824000 N/A 888109000356 D040124000 N/A Zinger Ras Multi FSH 888109110604 D040924000 6/13/2016 D041024000 6/14/2016 D041524000 6/19/2016 D041624000 6/20/2016 Zinger Ras Multi FZN 888109110604 D040924000 N/A D041524000 N/A Zinger Ras Snack FSH 888109010089 D041024000 6/14/2016 D041524000 6/19/2016 D041624000 6/20/2016 Zinger Ras Snack FZN 888109010089 D040924000 N/A D041024000 N/A D041524000 N/A Zinger Van Multi FSH 888109110598 D033124000 6/4/2016 D040124000 6/5/2016 D040724000 6/11/2016 D041424000 6/18/2016 D041524000 6/19/2016 Zinger Van Multi FZN 888109110598 D040724000 N/A Zinger Van Snack FSH 888109300029 D033124000 6/4/2016 D041524000 6/19/2016 888109010119 D040124000 6/5/2016 D040724000 6/11/2016 D040824000 6/12/2016 D041524000 6/19/2016 Zinger Van Snack FZN 888109300029 D041424000 N/A D041524000 N/A 888109010119 D033124000 N/A D040124000 N/A D040724000 N/A D041524000 N/A Chocolate Donut BG FSH 888109150020 D031821000 5/22/2016 D031821001 6/22/2016 D031824001 6/29/2016 D031921000 5/23/2016 D031924000 6/29/2016 D032021000 5/24/2016 D032024000 6/29/2016 D041124000 6/15/2016 D041224000 6/16/2016 888109150020 D031824000 5/22/2016 D032124000 5/25/2016 D032224000 5/26/2016 D032324000 5/27/2016 D032424000 5/28/2016 D032424001 6/22/2016 D032524000 6/22/2016 D032524001 6/22/2016 D032624001 6/22/2016 D032824000 6/1/2016 D032924000 6/2/2016 D040821000 6/12/2016 D041224000 6/16/2016 D041324000 6/17/2016 D041324001 6/29/2016 D041424000 6/29/2016 888109150020 D032121000 5/25/2016 888109110239 D032021000 5/24/2016 D032121000 5/25/2016 Chocolate Donut SS FSH 888109300067 D032121000 5/25/2016 888109050023 D032121000 5/25/2016 888109050023 D032121000 5/25/2016 Chocolate Donut SS FZN 888109300067 D032121000 N/A 888109050023 D032121000 N/A 888109050023 D032121000 N/A Crunch Donut BG FSH 888109110642 D031924000 5/23/2016 D032524000 5/29/2016 D032624000 5/30/2016 D041424000 6/18/2016 D041524000 6/19/2016 888109110642 D031824000 5/22/2016 D031924000 5/23/2016 D032024000 5/24/2016 D032424000 5/28/2016 D032524000 5/29/2016 D041424000 6/18/2016 888109110642 D031824000 5/22/2016 D031924000 5/23/2016 888109110659 D041324000 6/17/2016 Crunch Donut BG FZN 888109110642 D031924000 N/A D032524000 N/A D041424000 N/A Crunch Donut SS FSH 888109300081 D031921000 5/23/2016 888109050054 D031921000 5/23/2016 D032021000 5/24/2016 D040221000 6/6/2016 888109050054 D031921000 5/23/2016 D040221000 6/6/2016 Crunch Donut SS FZN 888109050054 D031921000 N/A D040221000 N/A 888109000332 D040221000 N/A Devils Food Donut BG FSH 888109150037 D040221000 6/6/2016 D040821000 6/12/2016 Glazed Mini Donut Bag FSH 888109110659 D032124000 5/25/2016 D032824000 6/1/2016 D032924000 6/2/2016 D041124000 6/15/2016 D041224000 6/16/2016 888109110659 D032224000 5/26/2016 D032324000 5/27/2016 D032424000 5/28/2016 D032924000 6/2/2016 D041224000 6/16/2016 D041324000 6/17/2016 D041424000 6/18/2016 888109110659 D032224000 5/26/2016 Glazed Mini Donut Bag FZN 888109110659 D032124000 N/A D032224000 N/A D032824000 N/A D041124000 N/A Maple Donut Bag FSH 888109111243 D032424000 5/28/2016 Powder Donut BG FSH 888109150044 D031821000 5/22/2016 D031821001 6/8/2016 D031824000 6/8/2016 D031921000 5/23/2016 D031921001 6/8/2016 D040221000 6/6/2016 D040821000 6/12/2016 888109150044 D032121000 5/25/2016 D040821000 6/12/2016 888109110246 D031921000 5/23/2016 D032021000 5/24/2016 D032121000 5/25/2016 D040821000 6/12/2016 Powder Donut BG FZN 888109150044 D032121000 N/A D040821000 Powder Donut SS FSH 888109050047 D031821000 5/22/2016 D031921000 5/23/2016 888109050047 D031921000 5/23/2016 D040221000 6/6/2016 D040821000 6/12/2016 888109050047 D031821000 5/22/2016 D040821000 6/12/2016 Powder Donut SS FZN 888109050047 D031821000 N/A D040821000 N/A 888109050047 D040821000 N/A

The Hostess products affected in this recall include single serve snack cakes and donuts, multipack boxes, and bagged donuts. The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar stores, drug stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States and Mexico.

Anyone with a peanut allergy or sensitivity to peanuts should throw out any remaining product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, you may contact 1-800-686-2813 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 8 pm Central time, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 7 pm Central time, visit www.hostesscakes.com .