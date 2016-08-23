Texas Teacher Creates ‘No Homework’ Policy for Class

ABCNewsLogo By Published: Updated:
Students in class (Photo: Shutterstock)
Students in class (Photo: Shutterstock)


(ABC News) — An elementary school teacher in Texas has decided to completely do away with homework.

In a letter that has been shared thousands of times on social media, Brandy Young, a second-grade teacher at Godley Elementary School in Godley, Texas, wrote that after “much research over the summer,” students will not be assigned any homework other than any school work that was not completed in class that day.

“Research has been unable to prove that homework improves student performance,” Young wrote in the letter, handed out to parents during “Meet the Teacher” night on Aug. 16. “Rather, I ask that you spend your evenings doing things that are proven to correlate with student success.”

In her letter, Young suggests parents eat dinner with their children, read together, play outside and get their kids to bed early during the hours that would have been spent on assignments.

Samanatha Gallagher, whose 7-year-old daughter, Brooke, is in Young’s class, posted a photo of the letter to her Facebook page. It has been shared more than 68,000 times.

Gallagher said she and her husband “love” the policy because it’ll allow Brooke more free time to practice gymnastics, read and play outside, she told ABC News.

Without the looming prospect of nightly assignments, Brooke has started the school year with a “positive outlook,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher said she and her husband feel “very fortunate” that Brooke has such an “amazing” and “innovative” teacher.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

1 thought on “Texas Teacher Creates ‘No Homework’ Policy for Class

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s