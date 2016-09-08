WTNH News 8 launches 6th annual Operation Save a Life campaign with donations of Kidde alarms

News 8 is proud to work with Kidde Fire Safety, The Home Depot, the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital, and Every Day Hero CT to present the 6th annual Operation Save A Life — a lifesaving program designed to increase public awareness of fire and carbon monoxide (CO) dangers.

One of the cornerstones of Operation Save A Life is the distribution of smoke alarms to Connecticut families in need, particularly low-income, elderly and other at-risk residents in our communities. This year, Kidde donated 5,000 of its 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms and 1,000 CO alarms, which will be installed in homes by over 100 local fire departments throughout Connecticut.

Because the battery is sealed inside the smoke alarm, the hassle of low-battery chirps and battery replacement is eliminated for the life of the unit. This design also reduces the risk of an inoperable smoke alarm due to missing batteries; important, because most fatal home fires in the U.S. occur in homes without alarms or without working alarms, mainly due to dead or missing batteries.

Kidde is a leading manufacturer of residential fire safety products, and a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. (NYSE: UTX).

In addition to the distribution of smoke and CO alarms, News 8 has collaborated with the New Haven Fire Department on Operation Save A Life educational vignettes to increase fire safety education and CO awareness. These vignettes will air on WTNH and WCTX throughout September and October.

Operation Save A Life begins on September 11th during News 8’s ‘Fire Prevention Week”.

“The impact of a house fire can be devastating,” said WTNH VP and General Manager Rich Graziano. “That’s why at News 8 we are proud to work with our partners on this program that will save lives in Connecticut.”

As a joint sponsor in the Operation Save A Life initiative, The Home Depot will host “Save a Life Saturday” events at participating stores in the WTNH News 8 viewing area on Oct. 7, 2017. The events will provide residents with fire safety tips to implement in their homes.