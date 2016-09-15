8 Tips to Conserve Water

FILE - In this June 22, 2012 file photo, rice plants grow from the cracked and dry earth in Ryongchon-ri in North Korea's Hwangju County. North Korea says it has been hit by its worst drought in a century, resulting in extensive damage to agriculture. The official Korean Central News Agency said in a report Tuesday, June 16, 2015 the drought has caused about 30 percent of its rice paddies to dry up. Rice plants normally need to be partially submerged in water during the early summer. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)
(WTNH) — The latest drought numbers are in, and they don’t look good. Over two-thirds of our state have now been placed in the category of severe drought status making water conservation something we should all be thinking about again. So, here are some simple tips to help you save water, and a little bit of money too! Here are 8 tips.

  1. First, let your grass grow a little longer. This will let the roots grow stronger making them less vulnerable to drought, so you won’t have to water the grass as often.
  2. When you do water your lawn, do it on a cloudy day or at night. Without bright sunlight, less water will evaporate, allowing more water to soak into the ground.
  3. Did you know that washing your car at home is extremely wasteful? Take your car to a carwash that recycles water instead, saving gallons of water each time you wash your car.
  4. Now this may not be a problem if you have a family with children, but make sure to wait until your dishwasher and washing machine are full before running them; larger loads use less water per item.
  5. When you hand wash dishes, wash them in a sink of soapy water rather than under running water. This won’t just save water, but will save dish soap.
  6. Many of us were told this as kids, but taking a shower that is five minutes shorter can save you about 10 gallons of water!
  7. Turning off the tap while you are brushing your teeth or shaving can bring you water savings.
  8. Place a bag or bottle filled with a heavy object (like sand) into your toilet tank. This will take the place of excess water, causing less water needed to flush the toilet saving you money and conserving water as well.

1 thought on “8 Tips to Conserve Water

