5 shot outside sweet sixteen party in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Five people have been hospitalized after a shooting outside of a sweet sixteen party in Bridgeport Saturday night.

Police say just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Club Sportiva at 2500 Park Avenue after receiving 911 calls regarding a disturbance.

Police say an incident quickly escalated from a fight inside to a fight outside, where witnesses reported that firearms were displayed. Shots were then fired near the street and the back parking lot.

Five victims were struck by gunfire from what police believe to be at least two shooters. The victims were four males and one female and each of them sustained various gunshot wounds to their extremities. Four of those victims were taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Another male victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Police say a party hall had been rented out at Club Sportiva to a non-club member to host a sweet sixteen party. The host told officers that many people showed up at the party who were not invited and likely contributed to the incident.

There is no word on any suspects at this time. The incident remains under investigation.