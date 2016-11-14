South Windsor school employee arrested after child finds bag of pills

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTHN)– A South Windsor school employee was arrested after a child found a bag of pills on a classroom floor.

In October 2015, South Windsor Police responded to PR Smith School on Avery Street where a six-year-old child found a small bag of pills on the floor.

The child admitted to eating some of the drug and was examined. The results showed that the child was unharmed.

A “before school” program employee came forward to tell police that the bag was his prescription of Xanax. The employee, 22-year-old Benjamin Boilard, was immediately suspended.

Boilard would not tell officers whether or not he had a valid prescription for the Xanax.

Police then obtained an arrest warrant for Boilard. He was arrested on Monday and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Illegally Obtaining Prescription Drugs, Possession of Drugs within 1,500 feet of the school, and Illegal Possession of Narcotics.

Boilard was held on a $30,000 bond and is due in Manchester Superior Court Monday afternoon.