Hamden woman arrested for attacking woman she found in her bedroom with man

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A Hamden woman is behind bars, accused of attacking another woman with a butcher knife after she found the woman in her bedroom with a man.

Police arrested 32-year-old Lenee Myers of Fitch Street after they said she punched the woman in the eye and “hit” the butcher’s knife against her skin. The victim suffered an eye injury and cuts on her chest, neck and back.

The victim, 24, said she was invited to the residence by a man whom she had been communicating with on social media.

Police did not elaborate on the relationship between Myers and the man.

Myers is being held on $10,000 bond and will appear in court later this month.