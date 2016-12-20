2017 promises to ring in new food trends

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for the latest in healthy eating?

Stores like Edge of the Woods Natural Market offer up all kinds of options for 2017.

“There is always something new that people don’t know about,” said Registered dietitian nutritionist Felicia Stoler. “Sometimes they are just different versions of the same thing and sometimes there are just new ways to present foods to people that maybe they were not aware of or there is some new science looking at some health benefits.”

Instead of taking omega three fish oil supplements, check out algae omega for benefits like heart and skin health.

“For folks that are vegan or vegetarian and they don’t want to have a fish based oil or fish based supplement, they can get that algae supplementation and it is just as effective and as good as fish oil,” said Stoler.

The author of Living Skinny in Fat Genes recommends getting probiotics for gut health, naturally, by eating ‘pickled’ flavored foods.

“We’re looking at some fermented vegetables here, you’ve got your sauerkraut base and you can get them with cabbage. Kim Chee, you know is a Korean delicacy which is very popular now. And it’s a way to fill yourself up with a relatively lower calorie food that’s high in fiber,” said Stoler.

Coming soon, if not already at your local health food store, watermelon water.

“It is very similar to coconut water in that it is loaded with potassium and it also has good amounts of antioxidants in them and also electrolytes and they are great for rehydration,” said Stoler.

A continuing trend in 2017, reducing carb intake and going gluten-free.

Expect to hear more about tiger nuts.

“What they happen to have in our store that we are in is that they have Tiger Nut flour. And what is neat about tiger nuts is ‘A’ – they are not nuts so for anybody with a nut allergy, don’t worry about it. It’s a root, it’s a plant based root and it’s very high in protein and in fiber,” said Stoler.

And keep an eye out for more varieties in the snack section. From the salty and crunchy kind to dried fruits.

There’s something for everyone to chew.

