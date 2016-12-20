Accumulating snow unlikely at the Shoreline into early January

Winter begins on Wednesday at 5:44 AM, and, although the Shoreline has seen more snow this December than in the last two combined, we may not add to that snow total by the end of the year. The Shoreline received 3-6″ of snow from the weekend storm, but that melted quickly with temperatures soaring into the 50s on Sunday. We’re back to a mainly dry weather pattern this week, and a white Christmas is not in the cards for most of Connecticut.

Looking further down the road, the last week of 2017 will probably not be cold and snowy. Next week begins with mild weather and some rain is likely on Tuesday. The rest of the week looks mainly dry and seasonable or slightly warm. That means highs in the mid to upper 30s. The best chance of precipitation around the New Year seems to be next Friday, but, you have to take an 11-day outlook with a grain of salt.

In case you’re wondering, even if there’s not a flake of snow for the rest of the month, it will be a near-normal month for snow at Bridgeport (6.0″) and Windsor Locks (9.8″). In fact, even though Bridgeport saw just 0.7″ of snow in December 2014 and 2015, seven of the last ten Decembers have been snowier than normal.