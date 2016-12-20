East Haven man says snow plow damaged car and property



EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Arthur Travaglini’s car has been parked in his driveway since Saturday. Most of the snow is now melted away buy he says the damage done by a snow plow remains.

Travaglini says a town truck sent snow and debris into his new car which was parked in the driveway.

“The fender, the door, the lower skin as the GEICO adjuster was saying, the visor,” says Travaglini as he points to damage on his car. He says his neighbor’s mailbox and his were also hit.

“The mailbox was cocked sideways and I just bent it back,” he says. He also says his fence was smashed and shows us how the bush behind it now pushes through the broken slats of wood.

“That demonstrates the amount of the force,” says Travaglini who believes the plow was traveling too fast Saturday.

“Neighbors heard the neighbors saw the city’s truck go up Coe Avenue,” says Tavaglini.

But it may be hard to prove the plow did the $1,900 in damage. Travaglini’s insurance company cut him a check while News8 was there to cover car repairs but now it will look to get reimbursed and Travaglini still has to pay his $500 deductible.

“It ruined the Christmas holiday because I have to take the money now and put it towards the deductible instead of putting it towards gifts and a meal,” he says.

We went to town hall and talked with Mayor Joe Maturo. He says complaints need to be filed with the town clerk with information and pictures to back them up. Travaglini plans to do just that.

“The city should take responsibility for their employees actions,” he says.

The mayor tells News 8 the town clerk will pass that complaint on to the town attorney who will investigate the claim.