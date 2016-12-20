Gas pump card-skimming nearly doubles in Conn.



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the never-ending cycle of scam warnings, thieves are now targeting gas pumps in our state. The crime is called card-skimming, and the Department of Consumer Protection said Tuesday that holiday travelers need to be vigilant.

Card-skimming is when thieves put a card reader inside the panel, and when you swipe at the pump, it copies your card info. Consumer Protection said reported cases at gas pumps all over the state have nearly doubled this year, with 30 reported cases. The number could actually be much higher, since many people, rightly so, call police, but they don’t also report the crime to Consumer Protection.

The department suggests several methods of protection, starting with paying close attention to a security strip, called the “pump seal,” found at every gas pump.

· Make sure pump seal isn’t broken/tampered

· If you see a tampered pump seal- don’t use it, and report it to the attendant inside.

· Use a credit card or cash to pay, since credit card companies will refund stolen funds. And paying cash will avoid the scam altogether.

· Pay inside the gas station, where chances of encountering a card reader are slim.

Some things you can do at home to protect yourself include:

· Checking credit card statements regularly. If you have a charge that looks unfamiliar, it’s important that you notice as soon as possible.

· Plan your trips and pay attention to where you get your gas. If you do fall victim, then you can re-trace your steps.

· If you think you were victimized – call credit card company first, then police, then the Department of Consumer Protection.