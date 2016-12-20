Greenwich Police Investigate After Woman Hit By Car

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Greenwich police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car on Tuesday. It happened on Mill Street at Mead Avenue. That area had to be shut down for while, so that police could investigate. The woman was taken to the Stamford emergency room for serious head injuries. The victim is in her 30’s, and is from Stamford. Authorities haven’t released her identity, but that information is likely coming on Wednesday. Police have notified the woman’s family and her employer.

Advertisement