Man with long rap sheet charged in Fairfield sexual assault

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For Metro-North travelers, getting on or off the train in Fairfield gives them a sense of safety.

“I grew up with the idea that Fairfield is very safe and well lit, so it’s surprising I hadn’t heard that before,” said Ingrid Escobar who was just getting off the train in Fairfield.

What’s surprising to hear is that a woman was attacked after she got off the train and walked home along Reef Road in Fairfield near the 711 on Saturday night.

“The individual confronted the woman with a knife. He not only physically assaulted her but also sexually assaulted her,” said Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara. “Thankfully, she was able to wrestle the knife away from the individual and actually cut him.”



A blood trail left in the snow from that wound led police to find the alleged attacker hiding in some bushes along Old Post Road.

The man arrested, Michael Fontaine of New Haven, has a long rap sheet for crimes in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania that include robbery, sexual assault, carjacking, rape and burglary.

Fontaine had just been released on December 6 from a CT jail for “time served” in a case involving escape charges. Less than a month later, he’s back behind bars on a $500,000 bond. Police are looking to see if Fontaine has more victims.

“Where he was, why he was there whether or not there are any unsolved assaults of any kind that may have been in the Massachusetts area, in the Pennsylvania area, so we are really trying to put a broad brush out and locate any unsolved crimes that may have occurred,” said Chief MacNamara. This is a very specific crime.”

Fairfield police say the victim identified Fontaine and they found her belongings with Fontaine. He has been charged in this case with aggravated sexual assault, burglary and larceny.

For commuters, it’s a reminder to be aware of their surroundings, because you can never be too careful no matter how safe it seems.

“It makes me want to keep my eyes open, buy some pepper spray or something,” said Escobar.