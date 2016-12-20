Forecast You Will Like: Increasing Daylight Ahead!

The Winter Solstice happens early tomorrow at 5:44AM local time! This is when the sun will shine directly over the southern most point on earth. This reference point is the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere.

Yes, this plays along with the shortest length of daylight for us here in Connecticut. Instead of losing daylight tomorrow, the turn around will begin with less than a second gain. By Thursday, we will be increasing daylight by three whole seconds! Compare that to January sixth when we will be adding over one minute per day. By the 25th of January, sunset will be 5PM!

This should hopefully cheer you up if you are tired of these dark late afternoons!