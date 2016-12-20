Murphy joins GOP senator to fight fake news around the world



HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fighting against ‘fake news‘ around the world is the aim of a new law co-authored by Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.

Murphy says he joined with Republicans who are alarmed by disinformation being circulated around the internet around the world by Russia, China and ISIS.

“The propaganda and disinformation threat is real, growing, and right now the U.S. government is asleep at the wheel,” said Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, who joined with Murphy.

While President-elect Trump says he doesn’t believe that the election was influenced by disinformation originating in Russia, there is mounting evidence that Russian leader Vladimir Putin authorized the operation and apparently also was involved in a disinformation campaign after the election in the Northeastern European nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

A fake news story spread in those countries claiming that Trump had rudely hung-up on a call from the leaders of those Baltic nations when they started talking about Russian aggression. Analysts believe this fake news story was designed by the Russians to help build a wedge between the U.S. and NATO.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy joined with Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio in an effort to try to help news organizations in those countries and others ferret out fake news.

“The United States is woefully under-resourced to try to fight back against these fake news narratives that the Russians have learned to use very effectively,” said Murphy.

With much of the world now getting its news via the internet, the “Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act” will authorize $160 million that will be aimed at helping news organizations in American allied countries counter fake news and propaganda from Russia, China and the so-called Islamic State.

It’s been signed into law by President Obama but Murphy admits there’s no guarantee that President-elect Trump will use it that way.

“I will acknowledge that there’s some irony to putting a President-elect, who has had a loose association with the truth, in charge of an agency dedicated to countering foreign propaganda,” said Murphy.

But Murphy adds that even if President-elect Trump himself doesn’t see the value in this effort, many of the people he has selected for his cabinet will.