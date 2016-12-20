Police looking for suspects who stole drugs from a pharmacy

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for two suspects that stole IV drugs and prescription drugs from a pharmacy in New London.

Police said they responded to Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy around 4:30 a.m. on December 20.

Officers said when they got on scene, they saw a damaged front door and searched the area. Detectives also responded to the pharmacy to process the crime scene and assist.

Police said evidence and video was recovered by the detectives.

Police want anyone with information concerning this incident to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Division at 860-447-1481. Anonymous information can be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system.