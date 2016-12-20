Shelton police arrest 2 in string of burglaries

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men have been arrested following a string of commercial burglaries.

On Tuesday, Shelton police say they responded to four overnight burglaries on Howe Avenue. Police say the Subway restaurant, City Stylez barber shop, Grow restaurant and M&T spa were all burglarized. Police say rocks had been thrown through the front windows in order to gain entry.

Seymour and Ansonia police reported similar burglaries Tuesday morning and Stratford and Milford had recently experienced similar burglaries.

A joint investigation led police to 34-year-old Keron Nixon and 37-year-old Roman Nieves, both of Bridgeport. Both Nixon and Nieves are charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and four counts of criminal mischief.

The men are being held and are due to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Police say additional arrests are expected for the other involved towns.