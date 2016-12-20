Southwest Airlines website down

(WTNH) — Southwest Airlines reports that their own website is down, causing confusion for passengers on flights worldwide.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Southwest tweeted out that their website was experiencing problems, and that flexible accommodations are being made for affected customers.

We are aware and investigating current issues with our website, and we have implemented flexible accommodations for those being affected. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 20, 2016

It is unclear what may have caused the outage. Southwest did not comment on how quickly they would be able to restore the website.

If you’re planning to fly from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, or you have someone coming into Bradley, you can check all arrivals and departures on their website.