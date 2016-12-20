Waterbury man convicted of sexually assaulting 10-year-old

Desmond James (Photo provided by Meriden Police Department.)
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Waterbury man has been found guilty of climbing through a window and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at her Meriden home two years ago.

Jurors last week convicted 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez, also known as Desmond James, of home invasion, sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. His sentencing is scheduled for late February.

Police say Gonzalez entered the girl’s home in October 2014 and sexually assaulted her in her bed.

Police identified Gonzalez using DNA evidence and the girl’s statements.

Gonzalez’s public defender tells the Record-Journal he’s disappointed with the verdict.

The New Haven Register reports police say Gonzalez has previously been convicted of burglary, robbery and violation of probation. His arrest warrant states he had two active warrants and was “considered escaped from his halfway house.”

