8 Days of Caring – New Reach

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– All this week, we’re going to introduce you to great non-profit organizations in Connecticut who are helping the less fortunate this holiday season.

Today we’re shining a spotlight on a New Haven-based organization called New Reach. They provide emergency shelter to women and children.

The organization recently hosted their annual Christmas party for families at “Careways Shelter.” Volunteers put together gift baskets and Santa handed them out.

“Our clients are homeless and down and out and it’s really wonderful this event is put together. The kids get gifts, the moms get gifts as well,” said Carmen Flores, shelter manager.

“This is our big event we do every year. We try to make it bigger and bigger. We love seeing the kids running around, having fun, playing with Santa,” said Geralyn Tagatat, volunteer, the friend’s committee.

New Reach also hosts Christmas parties at two other local shelters.

For more information, go to http://newreach.org/. 

