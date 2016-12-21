Another Warm Christmas Rather than White

By Published:

generic list 2 temp 22 Another Warm Christmas Rather than White

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

(WTNH) — Dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, unfortunately it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen this year. Just in case you’re wondering, it doesn’t have to snow on Christmas to be considered a white Christmas. An official “white Christmas” is defined as having 1″ of snow on the ground on December 25th.

As a matter of fact, the last year we’ve had a white Christmas was back in 2009 where there was roughly 5 inches of snow on the ground. The last time it snowed on Christmas was 2012 where .20″ fell along the shore! Do you remember last year? We set a new high temperature when it soared to 64°!

Above is a graphic of the daily highs from the last 4 years for the shoreline and below is inland. Other than 2013, 3 of the past 4 years have been above normal. (Normal is: 40°F Shore and 37°F Inland) But what about this year?

It’s looking like another year with above average temperatures across the state. Now it’s not forecast to be as warm as the past two years, but temperatures will get very close to 50°F on Sunday.

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Interact with me on Facebook or Twitter! Send me a question on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

 

generic list 2 temp1 Another Warm Christmas Rather than White

 

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s