Another Warm Christmas Rather than White

(WTNH) — Dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, unfortunately it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen this year. Just in case you’re wondering, it doesn’t have to snow on Christmas to be considered a white Christmas. An official “white Christmas” is defined as having 1″ of snow on the ground on December 25th.

As a matter of fact, the last year we’ve had a white Christmas was back in 2009 where there was roughly 5 inches of snow on the ground. The last time it snowed on Christmas was 2012 where .20″ fell along the shore! Do you remember last year? We set a new high temperature when it soared to 64°!

Above is a graphic of the daily highs from the last 4 years for the shoreline and below is inland. Other than 2013, 3 of the past 4 years have been above normal. (Normal is: 40°F Shore and 37°F Inland) But what about this year?

It’s looking like another year with above average temperatures across the state. Now it’s not forecast to be as warm as the past two years, but temperatures will get very close to 50°F on Sunday.

