Ask the Doctor: Antibiotics



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s Ask the Doctor segment, we are talking about antibiotics.

For more insight, News 8’s Ann Nyberg spoke with Dr. Beth Collins. Collins is double board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

There’s been lots of talk recently about overuse of antibiotics and antibiotic resistance. The FDA just put out a safety statement about Cipro, a popular prescription to fight infections.

Some of the questions we asked:

– Are antibiotics over-prescribed?

– How much does it take before someone develops a resistance to medications?

– Are there any antibiotics that are more prone to contributing to a resistance than others?

