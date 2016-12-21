Attention Shoppers: Last minute gift ideas under $25

(WTNH)– The shopping days are quickly dwindling ahead of Christmas and Hanukkah. The next few days a lot of shoppers will be out looking for some last minute gift ideas. Here are just a few suggestions mentioned during Good Morning Connecticut that may work for someone on your holiday list.

If you’re shopping for a sports fan, Locker room by lids has the best selection of gear for the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL plus a variety of NCAA teams. They have winter hats starting at $15. Select hats are $20 and some are even 2 for $20. These cups are only $14.99. This lanyard is $6.99. They have a great selection of last minute gifts in a variety of professional and college teams for men, women and children.

There are some great deals right now at Bath & Body Works. You can handpick any fragrance in shower gels, body lotions and hand soaps and they’ll wrap up a gift set for you or they have great pre-packed gift sets that start at $13.50. Plus all of their signature body care is buy 3 get three free so if you buy 3 at $12.50 each you get 6 for $37.50 making them $6.25 each. Split them up as individual stocking stuffers, make a gift set. The options are endless.

Victoria’s Secret also has beauty and fragrance gift sets valued at up to $30 for only $15.

Himalayan Salt Lamps are one of the hottest items for Christmas this year. This mini one is only $15 at the Salt Mine Kiosk. The lamps emit negative ions which have reported health benefits.

Yankee Candle has these great Charming Scents sets for the car. Here we have the 4 piece starter kit and you can add different charms to personalize the gift. They have these cute apple charms perfect if you’re shopping for a teacher, a joy charm for the holiday and many others. Plus you get 40% off your highest priced item at Yankee candle so This set was $14.99 and I got it for $8.99. With the two charms my total purchase came to $23.

Francesca’s, as always, has a great selection of thoughtful gifts especially if you’re shopping for a woman. I love the selection they have for dog and cat lovers. They also have great gifts for coffee and wine lovers and how cute is this building an empire mug. Great for the go getter in your life. All of these gifts are under $20.

Ulta also has a great selection of gifts for under $25 including this 24 piece Brilliantly Beautiful Color Essentials collection. A $130 value in product it’s only $19.99. This bronze kit offers all takeaway items with limited edition eyeshadow and cheek palettes. The cute case is perfect for storing makeup or jewelry. Included in the case is a link to Ulta beauty tutorials and a coupon for $5 off a future Ulta Beauty Collection purchase.

If you’re still shopping for the little ones, shop all the latest Shopkins Toys & Accessories at Claire’s! This limited edition 24 piece set is only $19.99. Plus the entire store is buy 3 get three free. Beanie boos are also very big this year. This here is Tinsel. He comes in a variety of sizes all $25 or less. This one is $9.99. And JoJo Bows are very big this year. I was in line to pay for my items at Claire’s and one girl was wearing one and then her mom was buying six more she bought three and got three free all in different colors.