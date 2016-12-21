Chinese citizen gets 12 months in fake computer chip scheme

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Chinese citizen has been sentenced in Connecticut to 12 months behind bars in a scheme that involved trafficking counterfeit computer chips.

The New Haven Register reports federal officials say 34-year-old Jiang Yan was sentenced Tuesday in Hartford. He will be transferred to federal custody and deported to China.

Yan pleaded guilty in March to charges including conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods.

Federal prosecutors say Yan and his two co-conspirators came up with a scheme to steal Xilinx Corp. brand integrated circuits, or ICs, made for the U.S. military.

Court documents say a co-defendant in 2015 shipped a person in the U.S. eight counterfeit ICs to replace the stolen ICs. The trio was later arrested in Milford, where they planned to take possession of the military ICs.

