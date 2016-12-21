Ciburbanity: Holiday DIY Gift Ideas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Both Christmas and Hanukkah are coming up in a few days, but it’s not too late to DIY some simple gifts. All three of these projects cost less than $5 and will take you under an hour to complete.

1. Copper Menorah: Using simple copper end caps from the plumbing aisle, some copper spray paint and a piece of scrap wood… this chic menorah makes the perfect gift for a loved one.

2. Tree Stump String Art: Collect the end slices from a tree farm or ask your local hardware store to cut up a birch fireplace log. Choose a simple picture and draw it with a dotted line on the stump. Carefully hammer in brad nails. Knot your yarn or string onto one of the nails and begin wrapping. Tie off the end of the string when you’ve filled in the outline. Use an eye hook and a ribbon to make these into ornaments.

3. Himmeli ornaments. These graphic linear shapes are popping up all over lately, and they’re a breeze to make. Using cocktail straws and thin gauge wire, work in increments of three and create these light and airy ornament designs.

