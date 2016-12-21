Cocaine, marijuana and pills seized in Groton drug bust

GROTON, Conn (WTNH) – Two men are under arrest following a drug bust in Groton. On Tuesday, the Groton City Police Department executed a narcotics related search and seizure warrant at 112 Brandagee Avenue in Groton City. The department also held an active warrant for the resident, 41-year-old Gene Fluker. When police arrived, Fluker attempted to take off on foot, but police were able to catch him. Following a search, Fluker was found to be in possession of crack cocaine. A search of the property led to the discovery of: 3.5 ounces of marijuana, 5 grams of crack cocaine, 4.5 grams of powder cocaine, 70 controlled prescription pills and other drug paraphernalia. Police also arrested 25-year-old Joel Cardona, who also lived at the same address. Both Fluker and Cardona face a string of charges. Police say their investigation is ongoing, and expect more arrest in the near future. Groton City Police were assisted by the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force in their investigation. The task force is comprised of Detectives and Officers from throughout southeastern Connecticut. The team was formed to combat the heroin epidemic in the area and improve the quality of life for citizens.

