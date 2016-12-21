Connecticut Governor donates blood ahead of holiday season

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy rolled up his sleeves Wednesday to donate blood, doing his part to help the appeal from the Red Cross for blood donors this holiday season.

The American Red Cross is asking people nationwide to donate blood this holiday season, when demand can be high, but supplies are low.

Governor Malloy said it was a great way to make a big difference during the holidays.

The need is great. We need blood everyday and one donation can help save up to three lives. So what a great way to spend the holiday donating blood and help save a life.”

If you’re interested in giving blood, visit the American Red Cross online, and simply enter your zip code to get a quick and easy list of blood drives happening near you over the next several days.

