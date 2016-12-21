Cruisin’ Connecticut – Wrap Your Holidays Gifts for a Good Cause

By Published:
gift-wrapping-at-the-connecticut-post-mall-milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, where you can get those last minute gifts wrapped for a good cause.

A wrapping station is set up on level 2 next to “The Children’s Place.” Volunteers from the Connecticut Falun Dafa Association and the Boys and Girls Club of Milford, have lent a helping hand this holiday season.

It’s recommended that you donate $2-$5 per package that is wrapped. All of the proceeds go to the two local organizations, which are respectively helping to revive tradition of Chinese culture, and providing a safe place for kids to learn and grow, all while having fun.

The wrapping station is open until Christmas Eve, so get there now, before time runs out!

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

