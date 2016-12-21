Cruisin’ Connecticut – Wrap Your Holidays Gifts for a Good Cause

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, where you can get those last minute gifts wrapped for a good cause.

A wrapping station is set up on level 2 next to “The Children’s Place.” Volunteers from the Connecticut Falun Dafa Association and the Boys and Girls Club of Milford, have lent a helping hand this holiday season.

It’s recommended that you donate $2-$5 per package that is wrapped. All of the proceeds go to the two local organizations, which are respectively helping to revive tradition of Chinese culture, and providing a safe place for kids to learn and grow, all while having fun.

The wrapping station is open until Christmas Eve, so get there now, before time runs out!

