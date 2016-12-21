NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With the start of winter it is important to remember that the cost of your energy bill will be increasing. Our friends over at Energize CT can help you save with a few home improvements to help keep your home warm.

Drafty doors, leaky windows, old light bulbs are all issues that are costing you money on your light bill. There’s a solution, it is called Energy Connecticut’s Home Energy Solutions. You can have a complete assessment done of your home to find out exactly where the trouble areas.

For more information visit ENERGIZECT.com or call 877-WISE-USE