Ex-officer arraigned on charges of kicking handcuffed man

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A retired Connecticut police sergeant charged with kicking a handcuffed man in the head has been arraigned on misdemeanor assault and breach of peace charges.

Sean Spell did not enter a plea during his brief appearance Wednesday in Hartford. He remains free on bail and is due back in court next month.

A police dashboard camera video released in October appears to show Spell stomping on the head of a handcuffed man on the ground during an arrest that following a car chase.

Spell was charged earlier this month. He said in an incident report he used force on the suspect, Emilio Diaz, after he spit blood at Spell and didn’t comply with orders. A lawyer for Diaz has denied that has client was spitting blood.

