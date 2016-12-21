Float Your Stress Away Inside a Sensory Deprivation Tank

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — How would you like all your stresses to just disappear? As the latest way to relax the mind and heal the body, float therapy promises to do just that.

“In today’s stimulated world, we’re constantly connected, constantly on the go,” explained Chris Fischman, owner of PuREST Float in Trumbull. “We forgot what it’s like to have a little down time. The whole point is to limit how much stimulation is being exposed to the mind.”

At PuREST Float, visitors unwind by floating in sensory deprivation tanks filled with 200 gallons of water.

“What goes into the water to make it buoyant is roughly 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt,” Fischman explained.

The temperature of the air and water is 93.5 degrees Fahrenheit, the same as the average body.

“So after 10 minutes of floating, you don’t feel the water, you don’t feel the air, you don’t feel your body because it’s all meshed as one,” Fischman said.

Studies show float therapy can reduce cortisol levels and blood pressure. The water in the tank is also rich in magnesium, which is absorbed through the skin and can help with everything from relieving sore muscles to improving sleep.

“It is said that one hour in there is worth four hours or REM sleep,” Fischman explained.

Professional musician Mike Godette has been floating for three years and says it helps him tap into his creativity.

“It can really make you start using parts of your mind that you haven’t used before,” Godette explained. “For me, if I’m writing music or something like that, I feel like I’m writing from a different part of my mind where it’s just much more fresh.”

Yoga instructor Aline Marie says float therapy helps her be a better teacher.

“When I get out of the tank, I feel completely relieved and I almost feel like I’ve shed energetically 10 pounds cause I’m just relaxed and at peace,” Marie said.

At PuREST Float, sessions last from one hour to 90 minutes, and once that time is up, your stresses seem to float away.

To see a float session in action, watch the video above. To learn more about PuREST Float, visit PurestFloat.com or call 203-445-6918.