For stress, superfoods are better than comfort foods

(CNN)– Shopping, cooking and throwing parties can make the holidays a stressful time of year. When times get stressful, many of us find solace in traditional “comfort foods,” from savory macaroni and cheese to a big bowl of ice cream.

What to eat to fight stress

“Many of these ‘superfoods’ also work to boost glutathione in the body: an amino acid in charge of detoxification. So superfoods nourish and detoxify, and in this way, they combat stress,” said stress expert Pete Sulack, author of “Unhealthy Anonymous,” a book about stress management and overall wellness.

The top superfoods that are recommended to munch on when feeling anxious are kale, broccoli, leafy greens, celery, nuts, oily fish like salmon, fermented foods like kimchi, herbs and spices, and organic berries high in vitamin C.

“In animal studies, vitamin C fed to rats who were undergoing stress both prevented an increase in cortisol levels and … known signs of physical and/or emotional stress like losing body weight. Animals that didn’t receive the vitamin C had three times the level of cortisol in their bodies,” Sulack said. Stress can increase levels of the hormone cortisol, which manages stress in the body.

“Human studies have been done as well,” he said.A small study published in the journal Psychopharmacology in 2001 suggests that ascorbic acid, or vitamin C, can help reduce stress hormone levels in humans.

For the study, 60 healthy young adults were given daily doses of vitamin C over a 14-day period, while 60 others were given a placebo.

Then, the researchers measured each person’s blood pressure and cortisol levels by taking saliva samples. They discovered that, compared with the placebo group, the adults consuming vitamin C had lower systolic blood pressure, lower diastolic blood pressure and greater cortisol recovery, and they reported experiencing less psychological stress.

How do these foods influence our mood? That’s an active topic of research, said Kate Brookie, a PhD candidate studying nutritional psychology at the University of Otago in New Zealand.

“While there are biologically plausible ways that diet can influence our state of mental health, the exact mechanisms of action are still being investigated,” she said. “Whole foods, especially fruit and vegetables, provide your brain with the nutrients necessary for key processes involved in mood and well-being,” she said.

For instance, vitamin C is involved in the production of dopamine, a feel-good hormone associated with motivation and drive, Brookie said, adding that B vitamins and carbohydrates are associated with the synthesis of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that plays a role in our daily moods.

“It could be that eating a high-quality, whole-food diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, provides the nutrients for these systems to function more optimally, leading to better mental health,” Brookie said. Meanwhile, there are some other foods that might do the opposite.

Foods to avoid when stressed

“Innately as humans, we know that food can relieve stress. That’s why we refer to ‘comfort foods,’ ” Sulack said. “The only problem is that most ‘comfort foods’ like french fries, ice cream and macaroni and cheese offer some release of brain chemicals that make us feel good for the moment but in the long run cause the body more stress and the brain more distress.”

Foods that may stress the body, he said, are processed foods such as deli meat and foods high in sugar and high in caffeine, like some energy drinks or sugary sodas for example. “One of the biggest causes of stress is your blood sugar. When blood sugar is between the glucose levels of 75 to 95 nanograms per deciliter, the body functions well. The more time you spend outside that range, the more your body feels stressed,” Sulack said.