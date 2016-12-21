Groton murder suspect returned to Conn.

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The man believed to have killed a Groton politician’s son outside of a bar last week has been returned to Connecticut to face charges.

On December 11, Joey Gingerella was shot outside of Ryan’s Pub in Groton. Dante Hughes was identified as the suspect in his murder and an arrest warrant was issued.

Two days later, the 30-year-old Hughes was found trying to cross the U.S./Canadian border. He was held by Canadian officials until Tuesday when he was turned over to the United States Marshals Service and held at the Niagara County Jail.

On Wednesday, Hughes was presented in court, waived extradition and was turned over to Groton Town Detectives. He was brought back to Connecticut and is due to be arraigned in court on Thursday.