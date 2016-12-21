How a childhood passion of drawing turned into a career with the New Yorker

(WTNH) — Liza Donnelly has been a staff cartoonist at The New Yorker Magazine since 1982. She tells stories through her drawings, some political, some not.

Donnelly, who married at UConn graduate and has an honorary doctorate from UConn herself, is also now the CBS News resident cartoonist where she captures images for the network. Recently, she began a new artery of her career and that is drawing cartoons quickly on her iPad and then sending them out through social media, that has garnered her jobs doing that for the Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys you name it.

“What I feel like these drawings are, they are conversation. A lot of people tell me on Twitter that they love seeing live events through my drawing, maybe they can’t watch the Oscars or the Grammys, they’ll watch it through twitter through my drawings and they enjoy that,” said Donnelly.

Donnelly will be live drawing from Washington D.C. as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

For more information about Liza, click here.

