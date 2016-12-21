Joseph Conte Jewelers: Last Minute Gift Ideas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today we are joined by Joseph Conte with last minute holiday gifts and stocking stuffers for your loved ones.

Mr. Conte is GIA certified and an expert gemologist. His passion is creating one of a kind pieces and specializes in estate jewelry. He prides himself on being transparent by allowing his customers to watch while he repairs, sets and creates items of all types. He stays true to the craft and his philosophy by providing on sight repairs.

For more information visit www.josephacontejewelers.com

