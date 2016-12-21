Man pleads guilty to distributing heroin in overdose death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Ledyard man has pleaded guilty to distributing heroin that authorities say led to a fatal overdose.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Timothy Paprocki entered the plea on Tuesday in Hartford federal court. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in March.

Authorities say witness interviews and cellphone records identified Paprocki as the suspected dealer in the April overdose death of 25-year-old Brent Johnson of Waterford.

Paprocki and others were arrested earlier this year as part of a statewide initiative targeting narcotics dealers who distribute heroin, fentanyl or opioids that cause death or serious injury to users.

