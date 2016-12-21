Multiple fire crews respond to gas leak in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple teams of firefighters have responded to Shelton Avenue on reports of a gas leak in New Haven Wednesday evening.

Just after 5:15 p.m., New Haven firefighters were dispatched to 33 Shelton Avenue on reports of a gas leak. A Spokesperson with CT Natural Gas tells News 8 that police reported an odor of gas outside of the vacant Shelton Avenue home.

Since the home is vacant, officials say there was no gas service to the house, but it appears vandals may have cut copper pipes in the basement. News 8 is reaching out to New Haven police for further confirmation on this.

The scene was secured at 5:45 p.m.

