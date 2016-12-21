New contractor promises completion of Hartford stadium

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The officials given the task of completing Hartford’s much-delayed minor league baseball stadium say the facility should be completed in time for the team’s home opener in April.

Patrick Nails, a senior vice president with Arch Insurance, told the Hartford Stadium Authority on Tuesday that barring severe weather or “an act of God” he expected the Hartford Yard Goats to play in the 6,000-seat Dunkin’ Donuts Stadium on April 13.

The park’s original contractor was fired in June following construction delays that forced the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies to play the entire 2016 season on the road.

The Courant  reports that Tuesday’s meeting was the authority’s first regular meeting since May.

Mayor Luke Bronin said he was impressed by the new contractor’s professionalism and truthfulness.

