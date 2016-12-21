New Elm City school to hold reception

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new school in New Haven is holding a reception for prospective board of directors on Wednesday.

The school, Curtis M. Coefield Boy’s Academy, will be holding the reception at the Dr. Regionald Mayo Early Childhood School at 185 Geoff Street in New Haven on Wednesday December 21st.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and Interim Superintendent Reginald Mayo will be there.

The academy will be a school for boys and it is expected to open in the fall of 2017.

It will be based off The Eagle Academy for Young Men in New York City.

The Eagle Academy for Young Men says it’s mission is “….to develop young men committed to the pursuit of academic excellence, strong character and responsible leadership.”

The academy in New Haven, Curtis M. Coefield Boy’s Academy, will be named in honor of Rev. Dr. Curtis Coefield, who is the deceased Pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church.