New Haven assessments cause concern, questions of process



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Real-Estate assessment letters are going out in New Haven, causing concern and bringing lots of questions for residents.

Mayor Toni Harp said local market factors largely determine if there’s an increase or not for a property’s assessed value.

“Usually the only way it can go up is if the similar properties in your neighborhood have sold for a higher amount than they sold for five years ago,” Harp said.

The assessments take place every five years. Harp said her home’s assessed value actually went down, but the overall city’s Grand List grew by 11 percent. Harp said that is a sign of a healthy city.

“I think if people come to our city and feel its vibrancy, they will know that something is happening here and that things have improved economically,” Harp said. “And the grand list will show that.”

Apparently, many assessments have gone up. News 8 spoke with one city alder from East Rock, who said her office was flooded with calls of concerns from residents this week, worried that this means their taxes will also increase. That could happen, but that’s not always the case. For instance, if the Grand List grows but the city budget remains constant, taxes should actually decrease.

Either way, residents can dispute it with three methods. First, by requesting a hearing with the revaluation company. Click on this link to schedule an appointment. Second is to file an appeal with the Board of Assessment Appeals. If you still disagree with the new assessment, your last resort is appeal directly to Superior Court.

If you still have questions about the assessment, click on this link for reference.