New Haven Mayor Toni Harp to honor SCSU students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Toni Harp will honor a group of BioScience students from Southern Connecticut State University.

The students competed at the International Genetically Engineered Machine Competition in Boston in October. At that competition, students presented their own research on trying to find a better testing method for tuberculosis.

The event involved 300 teams of students. This was the first time SCSU competed in the program. The university was one of three Connecticut schools who participated this year. Teams from Yale University and the University of Connecticut also received bronze medals.

The participating BioScience students were able to study at a new, state-of-the-art science building on SCSU campus before starting the 2015 fall semester. School officials say BioScience study has employed nearly 25,00 people across Connecticut. The Greater New Haven Area is the number two BioScience cluster in New England.

Mayor Harp will honor the group of SCSU students at Southern on the Green, located on the 10th floor of 900 Chapel Street. The event starts at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.