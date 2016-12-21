Newtown man arrested in Waterbury road rage incident



WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from the Sandy Hook section of Newtown is facing threatening and breach of peace charges in connection with a road rage incident in Waterbury Wednesday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., Connecticut State Troopers from Troop A were dispatched to the area of Interstate 84 eastbound and the Harpers Ferry Road overpass on a report of a road rage incident taking place. The caller told State Police that one driver could be seen with a hand gun.

When State Police arrived in the area, a Trooper saw a SUV matching the description of one of the vehicles in the incident. The Trooper pulled over the vehcile, and took the operator, 34-year-old Alan Ready, of Newtown, into custody. The Trooper located a hand gun in the center console section of the SUV.

Ready was charged with threatening, as well as breach of peace. He was released on a $5,000 bond, and is due in Waterbury Superior Court on January 4th, 2017.