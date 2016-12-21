Police arrest Meriden woman for February stabbing

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation by the Hamden Police Department revealed a physical altercation ended with a woman stabbed multiple times on February 21, 2016.

Police say the 27-year-old victim was attempting to intervene in a physical altercation between the victim’s sister and Gloria Williams in the area of Morse Street and Columbus Street. During the struggle, she was stabbed multiple times by Williams, who was wielding scissors.

The victim sustained stab wounds to her chest, back, shoulder and hand. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

An arrest warrant was approved and Williams, 54, of Meriden was arrested by the West Haven Police Department on December 17th. Williams was turned over to Hamden Police custody.

She was charged with assault and breach of peace. Williams is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden Superior Court on January 3rd.