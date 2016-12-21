Police arrest Meriden woman for February stabbing

By Published:
Hamden police cruisers (File).
Hamden police cruisers (File).

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation by the Hamden Police Department revealed a physical altercation ended with a woman stabbed multiple times on February 21, 2016.

Police say the 27-year-old victim was attempting to intervene in a physical altercation between the victim’s sister and Gloria Williams in the area of Morse Street and Columbus Street. During the struggle, she was stabbed multiple times by Williams, who was wielding  scissors.

The victim sustained stab wounds to her chest, back, shoulder and hand. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

An arrest warrant was approved and Williams, 54, of Meriden was arrested by the West Haven Police Department on December 17th. Williams was turned over to Hamden Police custody.

She was charged with assault and breach of peace. Williams is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden Superior Court on January 3rd.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s