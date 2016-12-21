Police warn of asphalt scam

By Published:
Cracked asphalt.
Cracked asphalt.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A nationwide scam had made its way to Connecticut, police say.

East Windsor police say a paving scam was reported Tuesday on Skinner Road. The victim told police a man came to her door, said he had leftover asphalt, and asked if she’d like them to put it down on her gravel driveway. She says a dump truck dropped material in the driveway and an excavator packed it down. The crew then asked her for a $3,500 check made out to Jacob Stanley.

Police think this scam is connected to a nationwide scam involving the Stanley’s, who have scammed many people throughout New England.

