Save more money at Amazon on last-minute deals



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Last minute shoppers! There is still time to order gifts on Amazon and get them before the weekend but time is ticking. If money is the reason you haven’t pulled the trigger on certain gifts yet, we are helping you stretch your dollar with how you can save more money

We are really getting to the end here but if you’re still hoping 2 day shipping on Amazon will bail you out of this one, I’ll help you save even more money, maybe even help you get a few gift ideas. GoBankingRates came up with 22 secrets to saving money at Amazon and we are pulling out some of the best for you that can benefit you this week.

Look for extra savings on Amazon’s “today” deals for limited time deals. This may also help you get ideas on what to get some people. Or, head to the Amazon Warehouse deals to find discounted open box or pre-owned items. Something may be marked way down that is essentially brand new or refurbished, just pay close attention to the items condition.

That could help get those electronics at a better price. Or shop the amazon outlet which offers deals on new items. Make sure you’re getting free shipping. If you don’t have Prime yourself, ask to join someone’s household temporarily so you can save.

Before you hit purchase, check coupons.com and see if there’s an amazon code that will save you more money. All you do if find it, click it and it’ll automatically update in your cart.