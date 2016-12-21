State computer upgrade will delay unemployment applications this week

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Labor is warning people looking to apply for unemployment online this week, you may have to wait awhile. The Connecticut Department of Labor is upgrading its online system for filing for unemployment. The update started Wednesday afternoon, and will last through Thursday and possibly Friday. That means people who want to make new online unemployment claims in Connecticut may have to wait until next week. People will still be able to use the “TeleBenefits” phone system to file for unemployment. During the online upgrade, people filing a weekly/continued claim can use the TeleBenefits phone system without talking to an operator. But, those filing a new claim or re-opening an existing claim will need to talk to a customer support person, and the state warns phone waits will be long during the computer system upgrade.

“While we apologize for the inconvenience this causes, we also want to thank the public for its patience as we install several enhancements designed to streamline the process for those claimants that will be filing as a result of a planned seasonal shutdown,” said State Labor Commissioner Scott D. Jackson. He noted that the upgrade was essential since seasonal shutdown claims will begin to significantly increase during the week of December 26. Typically, during the month of January, the agency sees a 300% increase in the number of seasonal shutdown claims being filed.

“If possible, we recommend that those needing to file a new claim or re-open an existing claim hold off until the online system is back in operation,” Jackson added. “When the upgrades are installed, our online system, which can be reached by visiting www.FileCTUI.com, will continue to provide a faster way to file all unemployment insurance claims.”

Local TeleBenefits phone numbers can be found at www.ct.gov/dol and typing “TeleBenefits” into the search box.