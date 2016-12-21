State computer upgrade will delay unemployment applications this week

By Published:
FILE - This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. The Labor Department releases its weekly report on applications for unemployment benefits on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
FILE - This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. The Labor Department releases its weekly report on applications for unemployment benefits on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Labor is warning people looking to apply for unemployment online this week, you may have to wait awhile. The Connecticut Department of Labor is upgrading its online system for filing for unemployment. The update started Wednesday afternoon, and will last through Thursday and possibly Friday. That means people who want to make new online unemployment claims in Connecticut may have to wait until next week. People will still be able to use the “TeleBenefits” phone system to file for unemployment. During the online upgrade, people filing a weekly/continued claim can use the TeleBenefits phone system without talking to an operator. But, those filing a new claim or re-opening an existing claim will need to talk to a customer support person, and the state warns phone waits will be long during the computer system upgrade.

“While we apologize for the inconvenience this causes, we also want to thank the public for its patience as we install several enhancements designed to streamline the process for those claimants that will be filing as a result of a planned seasonal shutdown,” said State Labor Commissioner Scott D. Jackson. He noted that the upgrade was essential since seasonal shutdown claims will begin to significantly increase during the week of December 26. Typically, during the month of January, the agency sees a 300% increase in the number of seasonal shutdown claims being filed.

“If possible, we recommend that those needing to file a new claim or re-open an existing claim hold off until the online system is back in operation,” Jackson added. “When the upgrades are installed, our online system, which can be reached by visiting www.FileCTUI.com, will continue to provide a faster way to file all unemployment insurance claims.”

Local TeleBenefits phone numbers can be found at www.ct.gov/dol and typing “TeleBenefits” into the search box.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s